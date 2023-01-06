Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.3 %

CAKE opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

