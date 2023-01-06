Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.