Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $182.01 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Chia has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a market cap of $182.01 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.64 or 0.00174747 BTC on exchanges.

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,140,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,140,621 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

