China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

