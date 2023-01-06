Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,770 shares of company stock worth $1,527,713 over the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

