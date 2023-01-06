Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $176.95

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and traded as high as $188.44. Christian Dior shares last traded at $188.24, with a volume of 3 shares.

Christian Dior Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.