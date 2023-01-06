CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Trading Up 0.1%

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 137,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 131,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIIG. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 69.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

