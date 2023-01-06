Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,426,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

