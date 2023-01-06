Citigroup Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

PTVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645,437 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

