Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Up 2%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 265,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 226,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.71% and a negative net margin of 352.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.