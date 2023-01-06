Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.72. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 88,645 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $522,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 88.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $130,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

