CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Trading Down 1.2%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 35,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
The firm has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 480.28 and a quick ratio of 436.12.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
