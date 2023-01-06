CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Trading Down 1.2%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 35,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

CNFinance Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 480.28 and a quick ratio of 436.12.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. CNFinance had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNFinance in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,674,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 90,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CNFinance by 224.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNFinance by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

