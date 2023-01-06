Cobak Token Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002676 BTC on exchanges. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and $3.96 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

