Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 832 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

