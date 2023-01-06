Colin L. Read Sells 600 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Colin L. Read sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

AROW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 20,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $555.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AROW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

