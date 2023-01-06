Comparing Sweetgreen (SG) and Its Rivals

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4095 5351 232 2.52

Volatility and Risk

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.53%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its competitors.

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s competitors have a beta of -5.49, indicating that their average share price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.57 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -2.34

Sweetgreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sweetgreen competitors beat Sweetgreen on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

