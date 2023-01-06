Compound (COMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.55 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.19 or 0.00197396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $241.23 million and $19.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00110086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059823 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.87802176 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $20,299,436.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

