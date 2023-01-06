Compound USD Coin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and $5.32 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

