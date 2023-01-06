Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

