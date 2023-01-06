Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 3.4 %

CAG opened at $39.97 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

