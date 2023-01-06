Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 45.5% Higher

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 396,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 125,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 19.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

