Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Confluent Trading Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Confluent by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 154,655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

