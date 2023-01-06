Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 100.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Confluent Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

