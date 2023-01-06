Conflux (CFX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $47.70 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,837.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00443684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00930218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00109008 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00600014 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00255367 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02298174 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,256,449.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.