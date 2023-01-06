Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

STZ opened at $208.68 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $240.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

