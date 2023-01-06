Constellation (DAG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122,012.41

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $89.16 million and $122,012.41 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00448442 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.31 or 0.01696611 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.01 or 0.30637151 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
