Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). 11,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

Coral Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.18. The stock has a market cap of £15.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Freud bought 46,400 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,496 ($7,826.51). In other news, insider Paul Freud acquired 46,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,496 ($7,826.51). Also, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,843.37).

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Featured Articles

