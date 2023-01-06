Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 7.7%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 17,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 323,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $979.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,492,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Core Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 700,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 365,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.