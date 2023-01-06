Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.87 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $89.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.04 or 0.00059671 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

