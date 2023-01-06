Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

