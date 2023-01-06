Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,043 shares of company stock valued at $175,283 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,717. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

