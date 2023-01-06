Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.35. 19,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,495. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.77 and a 200 day moving average of $350.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

