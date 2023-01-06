Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

