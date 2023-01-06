Covea Finance Acquires New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

