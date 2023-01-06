Covea Finance Buys New Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after buying an additional 96,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $78.58 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

