Covea Finance Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

