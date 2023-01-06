Cowen Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $80.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.90. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

