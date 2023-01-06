Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,496. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

