Cronos Price Up 3.3% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $12.10 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003870 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

