Crypto Snack One Day Volume Reaches $315,236.52 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $315,236.52 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00452007 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.01737072 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.87 or 0.30880708 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.