CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,201,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of CSX worth $47,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

