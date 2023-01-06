CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,201,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of CSX worth $47,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
