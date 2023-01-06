Cwm LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LCTU opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

