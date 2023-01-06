Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $110,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

