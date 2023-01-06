Cwm LLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 283,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

