Cwm LLC Purchases 48,877 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,897,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $135.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

