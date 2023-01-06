Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

