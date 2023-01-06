Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2,610.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.