Cwm LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $138.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

