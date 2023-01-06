Cwm LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 7.0 %

NOW stock opened at $366.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.