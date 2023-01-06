Cwm LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $239.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 486.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

